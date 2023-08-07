Experimental bill that BJP will introduce to weaken state govts: AAP on Delhi services bill
Even as Amit Shah is set to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today, the AAP on Monday said that this is an experimental bill that the Centre will introduce in non-BJP governed states in future to weaken governments there
“This is an experimental bill that BJP is introducing, starting from Delhi…wherever there are non-BJP governments, they will introduce this bill and weaken the state government. The parties which believe in democracy will oppose this…”, said AAP MP Sushil Gupta.
Echoing his words, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut said that this bill is an attack on the federal structure of India.
“This bill is an attack on the federal structure of India. During the elections, they (BJP) had said that they will give statehood to Delhi but lost the election to Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal’s government is doing good work in various fields including education, health. They are jealous… We will oppose it in the Rajya Sabha,” said Raut.
The bill was passed by a voice vote in the lower house of Parliament on 3 August after a walkout by members of the I.N.D.IA alliance.
The bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority.
However, the Opposition bloc- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, has cleared it stand to oppose the bill in the Upper House.
“I.N.D.I.A has a clear stand on this bill, we are against it,” said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.
Meanwhile, AAP, which has been seeking opposition parties’ support against the ordinance, has issued issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House on 7 and 8 August .
The Congress has also issued a three-lined whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on Monday.
The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.
The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.
Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.
With inputs from agencies
