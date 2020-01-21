Exclusive: Microsoft Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, postpones India visit

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation, has postponed his trip to India, which sources said was scheduled later this week.

One of the sources said that the India team is waiting for fresh dates of his visit, which might happen at the end of February or early March. “Things are not confirmed, yet,” one of the sources said.

​"We have nothing to share at this point," said a Microsoft India spokesperson.

During the trip, Nadella was expected to meet some executives of large companies and startups as well as government officials, and also take part in a talk with app developers.

The change in plans comes just days after Nadella's comments on the Citizenship Act grabbed a lot of attention in India and globally. Commenting on a question asked by BuzzFeed on the Citizenship Act in India, at an Editors’ roundtable in the US, he had said, "I think what is happening is sad... I think it’s just bad, if anything I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India, or becomes the CEO of Infosys, that should be the aspiration....”

Soon after the Nadella’s answer got plastered all over the internet and in newspapers, Microsoft had issued a statement clarifying Nadella's remarks.

"Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly," he said, in a company statement. “And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds.”

But, perhaps Nadella’s statements did not go down well with the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Reacting to the statement, Meenakashi Lekhi, a BJP spokesperson, commented on Twitter, “How literate need to be educated! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.