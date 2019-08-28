'Excellent news,' says Narendra Modi after Statue of Unity finds place in TIME magazine's '100 greatest places 2019' list

New Delhi: After Statue of Unity in Gujarat was included in TIME magazine's 'World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019' list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad that it is emerging as a "popular tourist spot."

Excellent news vis-à-vis the ‘Statue of Unity’- it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot!https://t.co/zLSNmwCKyc pic.twitter.com/7xmjWCz9xo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2019

Modi had in October last year inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity on the occasion his 143rd birth anniversary.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-meter tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square kilometer artificial lake. Besides 'Statue of Unity', Soho House Mumbai has also been included in the list.