Ex-VHP leader Pravin Togadia launches new Hindutva outfit; says law for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya is on group's agenda

New Delhi: Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Sunday launched a new Hindutva outfit, AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) with an objective to consolidate the Hindu votes in the country and present a political alternative to them ahead of the next general elections.

Launching his outfit in New Delhi Togadia took on the Modi government at the Centre as saying, "the government cheated crores of Hindus by not constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhaya."

Outlining his new outfit's agenda, Togadia said a law should be passed in Lok Sabha for building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhaya.

Besides demanding a law to build Ram temple, he listed enactment of legislation to ensure minimum support price to farmers, amounting to at least 50 percent above the cost of production and jobs to youths or unemployment compensation to them as other objectives of his organisation.

Togadia said he has been and would keep fighting for the respect and welfare of Hindus.

"Today Hindus are demoralised and feel cheated by this government whom they supported, and they are looking for an alternative. Let me assure them we will give them that by October next year," Togadia told reporters.

He also announced that in August this year he would take out a yatra from Lucknow to Ayodhaya.