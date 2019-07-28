Ex-Union minister Jaipal Reddy to be cremated with full state honours tomorrow; K Chandrasekhar Rao offers condolences

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader and former union minister S Jaipal Reddy, who died Sunday, will be cremated here Monday with full state honours, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief also expressed deep condolences and recalled services rendered by Reddy as union minister.

Rao visited the residence of Jaipal Reddy, paid his respects to the departed leader and consoled the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister ordered that the last rites of the late leader be performed with full state honours and instructed the Chief Secretary to make necessary arrangements, an official release said.

Senior TRS leader and Chairman of Telangana State Farmers Coordination Committee Gutta Sukhender Reddy said the mortal remains of Jaipal Reddy would be consigned to flames next to PV Ghat, the 'samadhi' of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

The last rites would be performed between 1 pm and 1.30 pm next to PV Ghat near the Hussain Sagar, he told reporters here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy earlier said the mortal remains of the departed leader would be kept at Gandhi Bhavan from 10.30 to 11 am for people and the party cadre to pay their last respects. The 77-year-old leader hospitalised on 20 July died at 1.28 am Sunday.

Telangana ministers, leaders cutting across political lines and several prominent persons condoled the death of the Congress leader and recalled their association with him.