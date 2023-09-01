Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

Former president Ram Nath Kovind-led committee has been constituted by the Centre to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’, according to government sources.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between 18 and 22 September, the agenda for which is yet not clear.

Some media reports suggested that panel will speak to state stakeholders.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government’s seriousness as a host of elections approach.

Slamming the move, Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan said to rope in former President for a political purpose is unprecedented.

“It is unprecedented for a former president to be brought in for political perspective for such a committee,” said the leader.

Several other opposition leaders called it an yet another diversionary tactic of the BJP ahead of the polls.

VIDEO | “It is unprecedented for a former President to be brought in for political perspective for such a committee,” says Congress leader @naseemkhaninc on reports of Centre forming a committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘one nation one… pic.twitter.com/1sNazB8X8l — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2023

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.

However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

