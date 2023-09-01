Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'
The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between 18 and 22 September, the agenda for which is yet not clear
Former president Ram Nath Kovind-led committee has been constituted by the Centre to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’, according to government sources.
The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between 18 and 22 September, the agenda for which is yet not clear.
Some media reports suggested that panel will speak to state stakeholders.
Related Articles
Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government’s seriousness as a host of elections approach.
Slamming the move, Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan said to rope in former President for a political purpose is unprecedented.
“It is unprecedented for a former president to be brought in for political perspective for such a committee,” said the leader.
Several other opposition leaders called it an yet another diversionary tactic of the BJP ahead of the polls.
VIDEO | “It is unprecedented for a former President to be brought in for political perspective for such a committee,” says Congress leader @naseemkhaninc on reports of Centre forming a committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘one nation one… pic.twitter.com/1sNazB8X8l
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2023
Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.
However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.
With inputs from agencies
also read
BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi lands in Johannesburg, meets Indian diaspora| WATCH
The key highlight of this year's summit is the expansion of grouping which holds a strong influence in the developing world with as many as 40 countries expressing interest to join the bloc
BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi announces India's full support for expansion of group
During his speech, PM Modi said that BRICS will become future-ready only when the world's society thinks and prepares itself for the future
"Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code a crucial milestone in the economic reforms": PM Modi
The seminar's discussions "will prove fruitful and provide a roadmap to make the insolvency regime even better," the prime minister predicted