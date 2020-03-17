Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha; Kapil Sibal compares former CJI with Justice HR Khanna, accuses him of compromising integrity

Taking a swipe at the government for the nomination of former CJI Gogoi to the Upper House in Parliament, senior Congress leader compared former CJI Gogoi to former justice HR Khanna in a subtle tweet.

Justice H R Khanna remembered for : 1) his integrity

2)standing up to govt.

3) upholding rule of law Ranjan Gogoi for lapping up a Rajya Sabha nomination for 1) being saved by govt.

2) standing in line with it

3) compromising his own and the integrity of the institution — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 17, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from 3 October, 2018, to 17 November, 2019. On 9 November, 2019, the five-judge bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ayodhya dispute case. He also headed a Supreme Court bench which monitored the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam.

On 12 January, 2018, Justice Gogoi — along with Justices J Chelameswar, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph — had called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things had taken place.

Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges had said.

A day later, Gogoi had said that "there is no crisis" in the Supreme Court.

Opposition leaders allege 'quid pro quo'

Shortly after the announcement was made, some Opposition leaders expressed their disenchantment with the decision. All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said —

Is it “quid pro quo”?

How will people have faith in the Independence of Judges ? Many Questions pic.twitter.com/IQkAx4ofSf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2020

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said, "I hope ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say 'NO' to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him. Otherwise, he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary."

According to a DNA report, in 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party had requested former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur to fight the Rajya Sabha elections from Delhi on behalf of the party but was turned down by the legal luminary.

With inputs from ANI

