Ex-BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey remanded to one day police custody after surrendering before Delhi court

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sent Ashish Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on 14 October, to a one-day police remand. He had surrendered before the court earlier in the day.

#AshishPandey being brought out of Delhi's Patiala House Court. He has been sent to one-day police remand. He was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14 & surrendered before the police today. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dcn8RPuoP5 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey, was arrested by the Delhi Police following his surrender. Metropolitan Magistrate Neetu Sharma considered submission of the Delhi Police which sought a four-day custodial interrogation of Ashish on various grounds. The court, however, granted one-day quizzing of the accused.

Ashish Pandey's counsel opposed the remand application, saying,"We're ready to cooperate. We can deposit our pistol also. My client is suffering due to the hype created by media because his father was an MP. This matter is politically motivated".

In the Patiala House Court, the public prosecutor had said, "We need the custodial remand as the accused needs to be taken to Lucknow as well. We have to recover the weapon also".

In a video statement, which was tweeted out by journalists, Ashish claimed that he was branded as a wanted criminal by the media and is a victim of a media trial.

The court had on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ashish.

With inputs from agencies