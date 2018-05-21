You are here:
Ex-BJP minister's brother Chaudhary Rajinder Singh booked for using abusive language against Mehbooba Mufti

India IANS May 21, 2018 22:52:35 IST

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday lodged an FIR against Choudhary Rajinder Singh, brother of former Minister and BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh, for using abusive language against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said, "We have lodged an FIR against Choudhary Rajinder Singh under relevant sections of law and further action will follow."

Jammu and Kashmir police. File image. AFP

In a video that went viral on social media, Rajinder Singh is heard using abusive language against the chief minister.

In his reaction, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanded action against Rajinder Singh for what he called an "unacceptable act".

"This is absolutely unacceptable language used against Mehbooba Mufti and is unequivocally condemned with the request that police file an FIR against this abusive individual," he tweeted.

Lal Singh and another Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Chander Prakash Ganga, resigned from the cabinet following their participation in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in January in support of those accused in the rape and murder of a young girl in Kathua.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 22:52 PM

