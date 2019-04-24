Ex-Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka alleges EVM tampering after casting vote in Gauhati, says didn't complain fearing punishment

Guwahati: Former Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka has alleged that the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine at a polling booth had malfunctioned as the machine displayed some other name and not the one he had voted for. Deka, however, said he did not lodge a formal complaint fearing punishment if the claim is not proved.

“My polling booth was Lachit Nagar LP School and I was the first to go inside. It was a bit late but I don’t know the reason. However, when I voted, it didn’t show the name of the candidate against whom I have pressed the button. It showed somebody else name,” said Harekrishna Deka on Tuesday.

“I told them that there is some anomaly. They said that I can challenge it. They told that they will give me a receipt and I will have to pay Rs two and then it will be checked. However, they said that in case I have given a false complaint I will be punished for six months,” said the former DGP. “I don’t want to take the risk,” he said adding " How do I know how will it be proven?"

There are 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. Voting was held for third and last phase for Assam for four seats on Tuesday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.