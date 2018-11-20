'Even Milkha Singh stopped running': Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal thanks her deciding to skip 2019 polls

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal on Tuesday welcomed her decision not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Madam (Sushma Swaraj) - Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running," he said in a series of tweets.

"This marathon has been on since 1977 - that is 41 years. You have contested 11 direct elections. In fact you contested all elections held since 1977 except twice when party did not allow you to contest in 1991 and 2004," he said.

"You have been four terms in Lok Sabha, three terms in Rajya Sabha and thrice elected to state Assembly. You are contesting elections since you were 25 - and fighting elections for 41 years is quite a marathon," he said.

"Madam - I am running behind you for the last 46 years. I am no longer a 19-year-old. Please, I am also running out of breath. Thank you," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday Sushma Swaraj had said she won't contest next Lok Sabha poll due to health reasons.

The senior BJP leader told reporters here that she has "made up her mind" not to contest the elections.

"It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next (Lok Sabha) elections," the Vidisha MP had said.

