EU lawmaker Nicolaus Fest says Indian Opposition leaders should be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir, urges govt to address imbalance

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Nicolaus Fest criticised the Narendra Modi government for not allowing Opposition leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation.

In August, the government had sent back a delegation of Opposition leaders, including the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, from the Srinagar airport.

“I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in Opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it,” Fest, who is a member of Alternative for Germany political party, told ANI.

Nicolaus Fest, European Union MP, in Srinagar on his visit to Jammu & Kashmir: I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it. pic.twitter.com/PJZ6Vjs8sv — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

Fest was among the 23 European Union lawmakers who visited Srinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday. This was the first foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the 5 August decision of the Modi government.

The visit by the MEPs was heavily criticised by Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor.

"MPs from Europe are welcome to go on a guided tour of Jammu & #Kashmir while Indian MPs are banned & denied entry. There is something very wrong with that," Rahul tweeted.

My request, made during the LokSabha debate on Article 370, for an All-Party delegation of MPs to visit to see the situation for themselves, has still not been accepted. But members of the EuropeanParliament can travel as our Government's guests? What an #InsultToIndianDemocracy! https://t.co/uGwn9Op6y0 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 28, 2019

Indian MP’s should perhaps consider getting elected to European Parliament to be able to visit J&K that govt claims was integrated into India without firing a single bullet.WasJ&K enemy/alien Territory before 5 August 2019? Has it not been an inalienable part of India since1947? pic.twitter.com/yXadvewt6g — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 28, 2019

The govt embarked on an ill-advised PR exercise, sponsoring individuals with questionable credentials. EU MPs representing parties & ideologies in direct conflict with the mainstream. Diplomatic disaster which ended up internationalizing what is essentially our internal issue. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the EU members said terror was a universal problem and they support India in its efforts to eliminate it.

