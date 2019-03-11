Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sushma Swaraj orders high commission to help families of four Indians killed in mishap

New Delhi: External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday asked the Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families of the ones who lost their lives in the Ethiopian Airline plane crash.

Expressing her condolences, Swaraj tweeted: "I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of Ethiopian Airlines plane ET 302. We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families."

"Pls help me reach their families," Swaraj added. Her support comes after four Indians among 157 passengers including eight crew members were killed in Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed in the south-east of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The deceased were from 35 countries. The plane crashed shortly after taking off.

Other passengers included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven British citizens, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four people from Slovakia, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Poles and two Israelis, according to a list provided by the Ethiopian Airlines on Twitter.

The Boeing 737 took off from Bole International Airport at 8.38 am after which no contact was established with the flight after 8.44 am. Investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause behind the crash. The airlines will be sending staff at the site of the incident to assist emergency services. The airline also floated emergency hotline numbers for further assistance to the families of the air crash victims.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.