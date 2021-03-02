ESIC recruitment 2021: Apply for 6,552 vacant Upper Division Clerks and Stenographers posts

Candidates applying for stenographer must hold Class 12 or equivalent certificate from a recognised university or board, while a bachelor’s degree from any UGC recognised university is the minimum educational qualification to apply for upper-division clerk post

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of 6,552 personnel.

Candidates eligible for the posts of upper-division clerk and stenographer are advised to refer to the latest release of the Gazette of India. The notice said that the detailed instruction for the recruitment and its stages will be published in the month of March or April. The last date to submit applications is 31 May.

According to a report by Financial Express, of the total 6,552 posts, there are 6,306 vacancies for the post of upper-division clerk and ESIC will be recruiting 246 candidates for the stenographer post.

There are certain qualification criteria that candidates must match in order to move ahead in the recruitment process. The portal stated that candidates applying for the post of stenographer must hold Class 12 or equivalent degrees received from any recognized university or board. As per the age limit, general category candidates should not be more than 27 years of age in order to be considered eligible to apply.

On the other hand, the upper-division clerks must have a Bachelor’s degree from any UGC recognised university. They must also have a working knowledge of computers and other applications like Microsoft Office suites and databases.

Once the detailed notification regarding the job posting gets released on the official website of ESIC at https://www.esic.nic.in/, candidates can apply for the posts in the online mode, reported Jagran Josh. While for the recruitment of UDC, the authority will conduct the written examination, or seniority cum fitness test, or Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, the stenographer candidates will be screened by the means of a direct recruitment process.

Applicants are advised to keep visiting the official site for the upcoming notification.