ESIC Recruitment 2020: Application window for 23 teaching posts closes tomorrow; check details here

Interested candidates can apply via email at deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in or send their applications to the Office of Dean till 1 pm on 31 December

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College will close the application window for vacancies for posts of professor, associate, and assistant professor soon.

Candidates interested in applying for the positions can apply, along with self-attested documents, via email to deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in or send it to the Office of Dean till 1 pm on 31 December.

As per India Today, ESIC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 23 teaching posts, out of which 11 are for associate professor, 9 for assistant professor and three for professor.

According to the official notification, of the total 23 vacancies, two are reserved for PWD category in identified posts only.

According to the notice, the recruitment is initially for a year on a contract basis, to be extended to two years on satisfactory performance. Age limit should not exceed 67 years as on 31 December for all posts. The post of professor will receive Rs 1,77,000, associate professor will receive Rs 1,16,000 while assistant professor will receive Rs 1,01,000.

Candidates who will be applying, need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 225, while SC/ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from paying it.

A demand draft in favour of ESI Fund Account No. 1 drawn after 10 December on any scheduled bank payable at Kolkata has to be submitted along with the application form at the time of the interview.

The documents required include:

· Self Attested copy of UG certificate.

· Self Attested copy of PG certificate.

· Self Attested copy of proof of age / date of birth.

· Certificate of Teaching Experience

· Registration certificate issued by State Medical Council/MCI/DCI

· Current OBC certificate

· Research Publications in Indexed Journals

If a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, he/ she must send separate sets of filled in application forms for each post.