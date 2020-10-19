ESIC Recruitment 2020: 39 vacancies available for Assistant Professors and Associate Professors; check esic.nic.in
ESIC Recruitment 2020 | Interested applicants need to appear at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Gulbarga on 23 October for a walk-in-interview
ESIC Recruitment 2020 | The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Medical College and Hospital, Gulbarga, has announced a recruitment drive for teaching posts in various departments. The recruitment is for Assistant Professors/ Associate Professors on a contractual basis for one year period. The ESIC has released the details in an official notification uploaded on its official website.
A walk-in-interview will be conducted to recruit the eligible and appropriate candidates. Interested applicants need to appear at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Gulbarga on 23 October for the walk-in-interview. The drive is expected to pick out 39 desired candidates. While there are 12 vacant posts available for Associate Professor, there are 27 vacancies for Assistant Professor post.
In order to apply, candidates will have to register themselves from 9 am to 11 am on 23 October. The application forms are enclosed with the official notification.
The selection of candidates will be based upon their interview. A selection panel of the ESIC will be conducting the interview for every applicant. The report also added that the offer of appointment will be made to the respective candidates, who will have to assume their duties with immediate effect.
The selected Assistant Professors will draw a salary of Rs 92,000 per month, while the Associate Professors will get Rs 1,06,000 every month.
Candidates are advised to bring the applicable original as well as self-attested documents on the date of the personal interview.
Only those candidates will be considered eligible who can prove that they have educational qualifications as per Medical Council of India (MCI) norms. Apart from the educational certificates and proof of age, they would also need two copies of passport size photographs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Assam Irrigation Assistant Result 2020 announced, check merit list at irrigation.assam.gov.in
The recruitment examination for the 397 vacancies for the post of Section Assistant was conducted on 1 and 2 February.
AIIMS NORCET results 2020 declared, check your percentile, rank at aiimsexams.org
The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) was conducted on 8 Sept to fill 3,803 vacant nursing posts
RUHS MO admit card 2020 released; exam to be held on 13 October, check ruhsraj.org
RUHS has made available the hall tickets for both online and offline applicants. The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 2,000 medical officer vacancies