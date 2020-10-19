ESIC Recruitment 2020: 39 vacancies available for Assistant Professors and Associate Professors; check esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2020 | Interested applicants need to appear at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Gulbarga on 23 October for a walk-in-interview

ESIC Recruitment 2020 | The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Medical College and Hospital, Gulbarga, has announced a recruitment drive for teaching posts in various departments. The recruitment is for Assistant Professors/ Associate Professors on a contractual basis for one year period. The ESIC has released the details in an official notification uploaded on its official website.

A walk-in-interview will be conducted to recruit the eligible and appropriate candidates. Interested applicants need to appear at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Gulbarga on 23 October for the walk-in-interview. The drive is expected to pick out 39 desired candidates. While there are 12 vacant posts available for Associate Professor, there are 27 vacancies for Assistant Professor post.

In order to apply, candidates will have to register themselves from 9 am to 11 am on 23 October. The application forms are enclosed with the official notification.

The selection of candidates will be based upon their interview. A selection panel of the ESIC will be conducting the interview for every applicant. The report also added that the offer of appointment will be made to the respective candidates, who will have to assume their duties with immediate effect.

The selected Assistant Professors will draw a salary of Rs 92,000 per month, while the Associate Professors will get Rs 1,06,000 every month.

Candidates are advised to bring the applicable original as well as self-attested documents on the date of the personal interview.

Only those candidates will be considered eligible who can prove that they have educational qualifications as per Medical Council of India (MCI) norms. Apart from the educational certificates and proof of age, they would also need two copies of passport size photographs.