Episode #8: What makes rural voter’s mindsets and election practices so different from urban voters?

The stage is set for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and Network 18’s #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao hopes to encourage more people to turn up and cast their votes this time around.

Recorded with students of the IMI Kolkata in attendance, this final episode has CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan in conversation with Chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka group and campaign sponsor, Sanjiv Goenka about the significant issues we have seen during this year’s election and the impact of this campaign. The discussion tackles tough topics like the lack of awareness, the urban-rural voter divide in politics, perception issues that need to be addressed and more.

Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.

