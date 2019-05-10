Episode 4: Mumbai’s on again, off again relationship with voting - what’s up with that?

The single act of pushing that voting button can make a massive difference to the future of India and the generations of Indians to come. Through the ‘Button Dabao, Desh Banao’ campaign, which will run across digital and offline platforms, Network18 hopes to encourage all Indians to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

But will it work to amplify the voice of the ordinary voter or merely bring up disgruntled views on the state of Indian politics? Charismatic news anchor, Anand Narasimhan leads outspoken panellists Advertising guru, Prahlad Kakkar, lawyer, Mrunalini Deshmukh, businessperson, Zafar Sareshwala, academician, Dr Rajan Saxena and activist, Indrani Malkani on topics like candidate accountability and the power of social media. Tough questions, fiery answers, and plenty of hard-hitting inputs from the in-house audience. Get a front row seat to all the action when you check out the video below.

Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.

This is a partnered post.

