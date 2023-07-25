'Entire thing was made up against me': Acquitted former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda on air hostess suicide case
'The entire thing was made up. Court order is in front of you, read it and you will understand,' said Gopal Kanda on Tuesday
Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda who was acquitted in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case on Tuesday said that he was wrongly framed in the case.
“The entire thing was made up against me. Court order is in front of you, read it and you will understand,” said Kanda on Tuesday.
VIDEO | “The entire thing was made up. Court order is in front of you, read it and you will understand,” says former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda after being acquitted in a case of abetment of suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma. pic.twitter.com/qjHkqs0HJS
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2023
Special Judge Vikas Dhull also acquitted co-accused Aruna Chadha in the case, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts.
The accused were facing charges under various sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 466 (forgery).
The trial court had also framed charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against Kanda.
The Delhi High Court, however, later quashed the charges under 376 and 377 of the IPC.
Talking about the judgment, Kanda’s lawyer said that the prosecution failed to prove circumstantial charges against his client.
VIDEO | “The court had cited some circumstances while framing charges against us. The prosecution failed to prove those circumstances,” says lawyer of former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda, who was acquitted in a case of abetment of the suicide of former air hostess Geetika Sharma… pic.twitter.com/Pcxhr6xzb2
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2023
“The court had cited some circumstances while framing charges against us. The prosecution failed to prove those circumstances,” he said.
Sharma, who was earlier employed with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, was found dead on 5 August, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.
In her 4 August suicide note, Sharma had said she was ending her life due to harassment by Kanda and Chadha.
Kanda was forced to resign from his post of minister of state for home following the registration of the case.
With inputs from agencies
