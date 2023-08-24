Ensure equitable competition between large, small sellers: PM Modi to G20 ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested the G20 trade ministers to work collectively to ensure equitable competition between large and small sellers as there are challenges in the fast-growing cross-border e-commerce.

In a video message at the G20 Trade and Investment Minister’s meeting, the PM said that the region is known for its dynamic and enterprising people. He underlined that trade has led to the exchange of ideas, cultures, and technology while also bringing people closer throughout history.

“Trade and globalization have also lifted hundreds of millions out of extreme poverty”, PM Modi added.

“Digitizing processes and use of e-commerce have the potential to enhance market access. I am glad that your group is working on the ‘High-Level Principles for the Digitalization of Trade Documents’. These principles can help countries in implementing cross-border electronic trade measures, and reduce compliance burdens,” he said.

“As cross-border e-commerce continues to grow, there are challenges as well. We need to work collectively to ensure equitable competition between large and small sellers,” he said.

Highlighting the global optimism and confidence in the Indian economy, the PM said that India is seen as a combination of openness, opportunities and options.

During the last nine years, the PM asserted that India has become the fifth-largest global economy as a result of the sustained efforts by the government.

“We embarked on the journey of “Reform, Perform, and Transform” in 2014”, the PM remarked as he gave examples and mentioned increased competitiveness and enhanced transparency, expanding digitization and the promotion of innovation.

He further added that India has established dedicated freight corridors and built industrial zones. “We have moved away from red tape to red carpet and liberalized FDI flows”, Modi said.

He also touched upon initiatives like Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat that have given a boost to manufacturing and also mentioned policy stability in the country. The Prime Minister underlined that the government is committed to making India the third-largest global economy in the next few years.

Throwing light on the current global challenges, from the pandemic to geo-political tensions, the PM said that it has tested the world economy and stated that it is our responsibility as G20 nations to rebuild confidence in international trade and investments.

The Prime Minister emphasized on building resilient and inclusive global value chains that can withstand future shocks. In this context, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of India’s proposal to create a Generic Framework for Mapping Global Value Chains to assess vulnerabilities, minimize risks and enhance resilience.

