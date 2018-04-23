Engineering student runs over man sleeping on footpath in Hyderabad; accused was allegedly in an inebriated state

Hyderabad: A man sleeping on footpath in Hyderabad has been crushed to death by a car driven by an engineering student, police said.

The incident occurred in Kushaiguda area when the 19-year-old returning from a late night party along with three friends, lost control of the car. She was allegedly in an inebriated state, according to the police.

The car crossed the road divider and hit the footpath on the other side of the road.

K Ashok (30), who used to work as a cobbler was sleeping on the footpath. He sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to the government-run Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed.

The incident occurred after midnight in the DAE Colony in Hyderabad. The four students belong to a private engineering college.

People, who gathered at the spot, alleged that the police were trying to shield the students, as the girl who was driving the Skoda car is daughter of a police officer.

Police said they have registered a case and are conducting further investigations. The CCTV footage in the area was being scanned.