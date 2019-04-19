Engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur found hanging from a tree amid reports of rape and murder; police arrest one

The Karnataka Police has found the body of an engineering student from Raichur who was reportedly raped and murdered and forced to write a suicide letter. According to local media reports, the victim's body was found hanging at the Manik Prabhu Temple in the city, days after she went missing. Latest reports have said that the Karnataka police has arrested one person in connection to the case. More details are awaited.

ANI has reported that the girl was allegedly 23 years old. She had been missing since 13 April and was found dead on April 16. The matter came to the attention of the media after a protest took place at the girl's college.

She is reported to be a student of the Navodaya Institute of Technology in Raichur and her family has alleged that the murder was made to look like a suicide and lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the accused, identified as Sudarshan Yadav, has been arrested by the police. However, students and locals continued to protest on the streets for justice. A hashtag — demanding probe in the matter and to bring media attention to the case — was also trending on Twitter.

Singer Chinamayi Sripada tweeted that she has been receiving messages from the victim's classmates to highlight the matter. She later tweeted that as per the latest reports, the accused has been arrested.

Been inundated with messages of students who are talking of a brutal rape of their classmate in Raichur.

Any reportage on this? #JusticeforMadhu — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 18, 2019

According to India Today, the police has registered a case and an investigation is underway. More details on the incident are, however, awaited.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.