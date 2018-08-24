You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Encounter underway at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; body of militant recovered, three others holed up

India FP Staff Aug 24, 2018 09:37:44 IST

An encounter broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The body of a militant was recovered by the police, according to ANI. Three militants are reportedly trapped in the area.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off Gadole village in Kokernag area. "As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight," police sources said. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district. Few people have been detained for questioning, Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Earlier on Thursday,  militants killed a forest guard in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The militants had barged into the house of Tariq Ahmad Malik, 38, a resident of Zandpal village of Tangmarg area and fired upon him, police said in a statement. "Initial investigation in the matter establishes the complicity of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, a resident of Kawoosa Budgam," the statement said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 09:37 AM

Also See






3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores