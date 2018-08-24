Encounter underway at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; body of militant recovered, three others holed up

An encounter broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The body of a militant was recovered by the police, according to ANI. Three militants are reportedly trapped in the area.

#BREAKING -- Encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Joint forces' team lays siege at Vailoo area, Kokernag. Op launched after specific input of militant presence. Sources say that 2-3 militants believed to be trapped | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/0TWVKk7kqT — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 24, 2018

Upon receiving a tip-off about the holed-up militants, the security forces cordoned off Gadole village in Kokernag area. "As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight," police sources said. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district. Few people have been detained for questioning, Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir said.

In continued offensive against terrorists, some suspected associates detained for questioning, 4 hideoutes identified, 2 destroyed, some increminating material seized. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 24, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, militants killed a forest guard in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The militants had barged into the house of Tariq Ahmad Malik, 38, a resident of Zandpal village of Tangmarg area and fired upon him, police said in a statement. "Initial investigation in the matter establishes the complicity of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, a resident of Kawoosa Budgam," the statement said.

