Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian: Lone Islamic State commander in Valley Ishfaq Sofi killed by forces, claim reports

A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Unconfirmed reports claim that the terrorist has been identified as Ishfaq Sofi of the Jammu and Kashmir faction of Islamic State (ISJK).

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site where the brief exchange of fire took place, Jammu and Kashmir police were quoted as saying by ANI. A police spokesperson, however, said, "The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained."

The encounter took place in the Amishpora area of South Kashmir after security forces received credible inputs regarding the presence of some militants in the area, local reports said. A cordon and search operation is being carried out in the area by a team of 23 Para (SF) unit of the Indian Army, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Sofi, according to an India Today report, was the only Islamic State commander active in the state. The report also said that security forces were looking for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Zakir Musa.

In August 2018, Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that no terrorist of the ISJK, which is an outfit influenced by Islamic State's ideology, is active in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also said that the extent of the terrorist outfit's presence in the state was limited.

"Till recently the extent of ISIS (called Islamic State) presence in Jammu and Kashmir was limited to waving of ISIS and Pakistani flags by some miscreants. However, on 22 June, 2018, four terrorists belonging to the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology, were neutralised in Anantnag district. At present no terrorist of ISJK is reportedly active in the state," he had said.

With inputs from agencies and Sameer Yasir

