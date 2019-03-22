Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: Two JeM terrorists killed in Baramulla; one militant dies in Shopian

Srinagar: A militant was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Imamsahib area of south Kashmir's Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, an army official said. He said the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

One militant has been killed so far in the ongoing operation, the official said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, another gun battle broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police official said. According to ANI, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces. One was identified as Aamir Rasool of Sopore and the other terrorist is a Pakistani national. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.