Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, 2-3 militants believed to be trapped, no casualties reported

An exchange of fire broke out between militants and security forces in Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Reportedly, the gunfight in the Langate area of the district has ended and a search operation is underway. Two to three militants were believed to be trapped in the area.

The encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the wee hours of Friday. No causalities have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

On Wednesday, at least two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the state's Shopian district. One of them was a Pakistani national, PTI reported. "On specific information, this operation was launched. Two terrorists were killed. These terrorists belonged to proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad," Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police SP Pani confirmed after the operation had concluded.

He added, "Arms and ammunition have been recovered. From the material we have recovered, it is ascertained that one terrorist belonged to Pakistan, and the other is from a local area."

With inputs from agencies

