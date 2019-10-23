Encounter breaks out in Delhi's Connaught Place; three chain-snatchers arrested, one flees spot

An encounter broke out between Delhi Police and four chain-snatchers in Connaught Place's Shankar Market in the national capital on Wednesday morning. Out of the four miscreants, three have been arrested. Two accused were hit during the shootout and have been admitted to a local hospital. One person managed to flee the spot.

The three arrested criminals — who were identified as Salim, Ismail and Saud — have reportedly been caught with illegal cartons and cartridges.

All three accused were said to be on bikes while they tried to flee the scene.

The Delhi Police increased surveillance in the area after reports of several incidents of chain snatching surfaced, and were on a lookout for the miscreants.

On Wednesday morning, after seeing themselves surrounded, the chain snatchers opened fire at the police, to which the police retaliated.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .