Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district; one jawan injured

An Indian Army jawan sustained injuries after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, according to ANI.

Reports said that gunshots were heard in Lam village of Tral on Tuesday morning.

Quoting an official, Greater Kashmir reported that a joint team of Indian Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force launched the search operation in the forest area in Lam.

According to CNN-News18, militants fled the spot after they were involved in a gun battle with the security forces. The officials have now cordoned off the area where three of the militants are believed to be trapped. Further details are awaited.

Tral — considered a militant hotbed — is the native town of Hizbul Mujahideen's Burhan Wani, who was killed in 2016, and Zakir Musa, an active militant commander. The district is also considered to be the stronghold of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad.