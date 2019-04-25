Empty Air India flight catches fire during at AC repair work at Delhi airport; airline calls it 'minor' incident

New Delhi: An engine of of Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight ( Boeing 777) caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) at the time of repair work at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday night.

The incident, which the airline termed as 'minor', occurred while the AC repair work was underway.

The aircraft was empty at the time of the repair work and the fire was doused immediately.

#WATCH Air India Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) yesterday at Delhi airport. Fire started during AC repair. Air India terms it minor incident, plane was empty at the time of repair work, fire was doused immediately. pic.twitter.com/Og790FVABE — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

The airline, recently had approached State Bank of India to lease five Boeing 777 planes owned by Jet Airways, but 19 of its own aircraft, including four 777s, have been grounded for months due to lack of funds.

According to The Indian Express, Air India has 18 Boeing 777 aircraft, 27 Boeing 787s and four Boeing 747s.

