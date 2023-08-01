With long working hours, unsystematic eating habits and slouching on a chair the entire day, the emotional and mental well-being of a professional takes a back seat somewhere. To reduce the toll and establish an energetic work-place environment, companies have come up with creative ideas to indulge their employees in physical activity on their premises and in such a scenario, what could be better than a dance?

Dance is known to serve dual benefits. Firstly, it uplifts the mood and secondly, it is the finest source of physical activity to remain fit. Exemplifying the same, a video showing a trainer prepping employees for Bhangra, Punjab’s traditional folk dance, has inspired many to step up and dance to the beats.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Faridabad-based Hype The Gym, a gym and physical fitness center featuring Sahil Sharma, a partner with the centre. Based on the post, the occasion appeared to be a corporate event. The user captioned the post, ‘Bas aisa office mil jaaye.’

The gym is said to be North India’s Fastest & Youngest Growing Gym Chain with 60+ chains in India.

The clip shows people standing next to each other in a well-carpeted area. The video captures them imitating the steps while grooving to Label Black, a hit Punjabi song by Gupz Sehra as they are being taught by a dance trainer. The fun-filled session shows employees having a gala time at their office, entirely different from otherwise usual working days.

Uploaded 3 days ago, the post garnered over 1.5 lakh likes.

One user commented, “Introverts resign the next day.”

“Our company had one of the most exciting sessions. Loved the energy here,” commented an employee at the company where the dance session unfolded.

Another person wrote, “It is a wise idea to remind an employee that they are not a machine.”

“Kaunsa office hai bhai?” (Which office is this, brother?), asked a person.

“Esa ek office to me bhI deserve karta hu” means ‘I also deserve one such office,’ said another.

The viral video gained traction on the internet with people yearning for the same experience.

The goal of maintaining a good work-life balance is known to have numerous benefits for both employees and employers alike. The concept provides for less stress, lower burnout risk and a more positive sense of well-being.