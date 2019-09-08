Eminent Supreme Court lawyer, ex-law minister Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95; last rites to be performed today evening

Veteran Supreme Court lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday morning at his residence in New Delhi. Jethmalani was 95. He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani, a noted lawyer, and a daughter. His other child, Rani Jethmalani, had passed away in 2011.

Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away at his residence in Delhi. He was 95 years old. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Utai8qxxh4 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Veteran criminal lawyer and a former law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away this morning at his New Delhi residence. He was 96. Huge loss to India's legal fraternity. Om Shanti !!! — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) September 8, 2019

Ram Jethmalani breathed his last at 7:45 am at his official residence, his son Mahesh told PTI, adding that his father had not been keeping well for a few months. Mahesh Jethmalani said his father's last rites will be performed on Sunday evening at the Lodhi road crematorium.

Home minister Amit Shah paid his last respects to the veteran lawyer at the latter's residence, while several members of the legal and political fraternity condoled his demise.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani at the latter's residence. Ram Jethmalani passed away this morning at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/HCKoXZOplS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Speaking to News18, senior lawyer Indira Jaising said, “He was an incredible lawyer and today is not a day to talk about politics. It is a huge loss to the legal fraternity. I do not know if there will be another Ram Jethmalani."

Jethmalani had announced his retirement in on September 2017. During his career he had fought several high-profile cases and had represented many controversial clients including stockbroker Harshad Mehta and former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

