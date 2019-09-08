You are here:
Eminent Supreme Court lawyer, ex-law minister Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95; last rites to be performed today evening

India FP Staff Sep 08, 2019 09:57:09 IST

  • Veteran Supreme Court lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away, he was 95 year old

  • He had served as the Union law minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and as the chairman of the Bar Council of India

  • Jethmalani is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani, a noted lawyer, and a daughter

Veteran Supreme Court lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday morning at his residence in New Delhi. Jethmalani was 95. He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani, a noted lawyer, and a daughter. His other child, Rani Jethmalani, had passed away in 2011.

Ram Jethmalani breathed his last at 7:45 am at his official residence, his son Mahesh told PTI, adding that his father had not been keeping well for a few months. Mahesh Jethmalani said his father's last rites will be performed on Sunday evening at the Lodhi road crematorium.

Home minister Amit Shah paid his last respects to the veteran lawyer at the latter's residence, while several members of the legal and political fraternity condoled his demise.

Speaking to News18, senior lawyer Indira Jaising said, “He was an incredible lawyer and today is not a day to talk about politics. It is a huge loss to the legal fraternity. I do not know if there will be another Ram Jethmalani."

Jethmalani had announced his retirement in on September 2017. During his career he had fought several high-profile cases and had represented many controversial clients including stockbroker Harshad Mehta and former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 09:57:09 IST

