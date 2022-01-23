Eminent archaeologist R Nagaswamy passes away; PM condoles Padma Bhushan awardee's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the coming generations will never forget Nagaswamy's contributions towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu

Renowned archaeologist and Padma Bhushan awardee, R Nagaswamy, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu's Department of Archaeology died here on Sunday.

He was 91. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Parvathi had predeceased him.

"He passed away at 2.30 pm at his Chennai home," Nagaswamy's son in law Baskar Kailasam told PTI.

After its formation, Nagaswamy became the first director of the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Archaeology in 1966. He retired in 1988.

He was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the coming generations will never forget Nagaswamy's contributions towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu.

Modi tweeted, “The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. His passion towards history, epigraphy and archaeology were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

With inputs from agencies