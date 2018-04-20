You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Eleven-year-old girl raped and killed in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, body found near canal; accused arrested

India PTI Apr 20, 2018 11:36:59 IST

Raipur: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a guest at a wedding in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Uttam Sahu, the 25-year-old accused, has been arrested, Lal Umed Singh, Superintendent of Police, told PTI by phone.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The incident happened on Wednesday night in the district, about 120 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

Sahu lured the girl away from the village and then raped and killed her by smashing her head with a stone, Singh said.

The victim was related to the bridegroom, he said.

After committing the crime, Sahu, a resident of nearby Rehauta village, returned and joined the wedding, he said.

When the girl did not return home, a search was launched for her and it came to light that she was last seen with Sahu, the police official said.

The body was found near a canal on Thursday after which police questioned Sahu, who admitted to the crime, Singh said.

He has been arrested on charges of murder and rape, he added.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 11:36 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores