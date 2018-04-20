Eleven-year-old girl raped and killed in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, body found near canal; accused arrested

Raipur: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a guest at a wedding in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Uttam Sahu, the 25-year-old accused, has been arrested, Lal Umed Singh, Superintendent of Police, told PTI by phone.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in the district, about 120 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

Sahu lured the girl away from the village and then raped and killed her by smashing her head with a stone, Singh said.

The victim was related to the bridegroom, he said.

After committing the crime, Sahu, a resident of nearby Rehauta village, returned and joined the wedding, he said.

When the girl did not return home, a search was launched for her and it came to light that she was last seen with Sahu, the police official said.

The body was found near a canal on Thursday after which police questioned Sahu, who admitted to the crime, Singh said.

He has been arrested on charges of murder and rape, he added.