Election Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament: Find how to link Aadhaar with Voter ID
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill on electoral reforms, including voluntary linkage of Voter ID to Aadhaar Card. Introduced by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by a voice vote following a brief discussion
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill on electoral reforms, including voluntary linkage of Voter ID to Aadhaar Card. Introduced by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by a voice vote following a brief discussion.
During the passage of the bill, some Opposition leaders demanded that it should be referred to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny. According to reports, the Voter-Aadhaar linkage has been a demand of the Election Commission since the year 2015.
One can link his/her Aadhaar Card to their Voter ID via the national voter service portal, phone, SMS or by visiting the nearby booth level officers.
How you can link your Aadhaar to voter ID online:
- Visit the Election Commission website - voterportal.eci.gov.in
- Log in using either your mobile number or email ID or voter ID number
- Enter your state, district and other personal details and click on the search button
- If entered correctly, your details will match with that of the government's database and will be displayed on the screen
- Click on ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option on the left side of the screen and a pop-up will soon appear on the page
- Enter name (same as printed on your Aadhaar card), Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address
- Cross check every detail entered and hit the submit button
- Now, a message will appear on the screen saying that the application has been registered successfully
How to link Aadhaar to voter ID card via phone:
- Dial 1950 call service on weekdays, between 10 am and 5 pm
- Provide your voter ID number and Aadhaar number to link them
- You can also call the dedicated call centres to link Aadhaar with voter ID
How to link Aadhaar to voter ID card via booth level officers:
- Visit the nearest booth level office and submit an application
- The booth officer will have a look at the details and visit your place for further verification
- Following proper verification, the Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage will reflect in the records
also read
Rahul Gandhi asks Centre for compensation, jobs for kin of farmers killed during agitation
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Rahul slammed the Modi government for its inability to maintain data on the death of farmers during the year-long agitation and tabled a list of farmers who were paid compensation and given jobs in Punjab
Parliament Winter Session: Opposition protests continue to rock Rajya Sabha over suspension of 12 MPs
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he was informed that the government was willing to consider the Opposition's case only if the suspended MPs express 'regret' for their conduct
Winter Session of Parliament: Opposition MPs to march from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 RS suspended members
The 12 members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after they stormed the Well of the House during the passage of a bill