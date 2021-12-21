Election Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament: Find how to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill on electoral reforms, including voluntary linkage of Voter ID to Aadhaar Card. Introduced by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by a voice vote following a brief discussion

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill on electoral reforms, including voluntary linkage of Voter ID to Aadhaar Card. Introduced by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by a voice vote following a brief discussion.

During the passage of the bill, some Opposition leaders demanded that it should be referred to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny. According to reports, the Voter-Aadhaar linkage has been a demand of the Election Commission since the year 2015.

One can link his/her Aadhaar Card to their Voter ID via the national voter service portal, phone, SMS or by visiting the nearby booth level officers.

How you can link your Aadhaar to voter ID online:

- Visit the Election Commission website - voterportal.eci.gov.in

- Log in using either your mobile number or email ID or voter ID number

- Enter your state, district and other personal details and click on the search button

- If entered correctly, your details will match with that of the government's database and will be displayed on the screen

- Click on ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option on the left side of the screen and a pop-up will soon appear on the page

- Enter name (same as printed on your Aadhaar card), Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address

- Cross check every detail entered and hit the submit button

- Now, a message will appear on the screen saying that the application has been registered successfully

How to link Aadhaar to voter ID card via phone:

- Dial 1950 call service on weekdays, between 10 am and 5 pm

- Provide your voter ID number and Aadhaar number to link them

- You can also call the dedicated call centres to link Aadhaar with voter ID

How to link Aadhaar to voter ID card via booth level officers:

- Visit the nearest booth level office and submit an application

- The booth officer will have a look at the details and visit your place for further verification

- Following proper verification, the Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage will reflect in the records