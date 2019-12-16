You are here:
Election Commission seeks report from Jharkhand poll officials over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark in Godda

India Press Trust of India Dec 16, 2019 18:08:20 IST

  • EC sought a report from Jharkhand authorities over the "rape in India" remark of Rahul Gandhi

  • Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report

  • Rahul had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women

New Delhi:, The Election Commission has sought a report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week.

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Rahul for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, Rahul had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 18:08:20 IST

