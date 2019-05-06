Election Commission relaxes poll code in Maharashtra to allow smooth facilitation of drought relief works

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India on Monday gave relaxation in Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to carry out drought relief measures in Maharashtra, an official statement said.

This comes in response to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeal to EC. On 30 April, Fadnavis wrote a letter to EC stating that since polling for all constituencies of Maharashtra has concluded, therefore, the apex poll body should ease some norms to allow drought relief work to be carried out in the state.

"Extreme summer: There are a number of infrastructure works such as drilling of bore wells, repairs to drinking water schemes, irrigation canal maintenance works, etc. which need to be taken up during the extreme summer. The Government of Maharashtra declared 151 talukas as drought affected and the Government of India has extended the assistance of Rs 4,714 crore in this regard. Separately, I am proposing the Cabinet Meeting on this issue at the earliest," Fadnavis wrote.

The Maharashtra CM also said the EC should allow relaxation for public works to be completed within the allotted time in Maharashtra.

"Works: Calling for tenders, evaluation of tenders, finalisation of bids, entering into contracts and grounding the works planned in the annual works plan of the departments which have to be completed in a time bound manner. For example, Hospital infrastructure works, road works, municipal and panchayat works, etc.," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis also urged EC to allow review and implementation of the work carried out in the region by government officials. The letter, however, had mentioned that the relaxation provided should be only for those officers who are not on election duty.

Polling for all parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra was held in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections till 29 April. The results will be declared on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.