Election Commission orders states to arrange for pick-up, drop facilities for differently-abled voters during polls

New Delhi: Guided by the motto of "No voter to be left behind", the Election Commission (EC) has ordered the election machinery in states to arrange transport and their assistants on the polling day to ensure their participation in the electoral process.

In an order issued to the chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories — shared with the media on Thursday — the EC has directed them to arrange for pick-up and drop facilities for the disabled from their residence to the polling station and back.

Government vehicles may be used for the purpose, the EC directive said.

"There should be proper transport facility for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in each and every polling station on the day of polls. Government vehicles to be used for this purpose," the EC said in its order dated 27 September.

"The District Electoral Officer/Returning Officer shall be responsible for entire transportation exercise. A transport nodal officer shall be appointed for each district.

"Each and every PwD should be tagged polling station-wise and he/she should be picked up from his residence and dropped back there after he/she has cast their vote," the order read.