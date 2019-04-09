Election Commission demands 'adequate security' in West Bengal after officials express concern over their safety

Kolkata/New Delhi: Amid reports about Election Commission officials fearing for their safety in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, the poll body Tuesday demanded adequate security for everyone mandated with the fair conduct of the election process.

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer in a statement said apprehensions have been expressed by polling officials in training classes concerning their safety and security in different parts of the state.

"It is hereby stated for information of all that there shall be adequate security arrangements at the polling stations under the direct superintendence and control of the Election Commission of India to ensure safety and security of the presiding and polling officers and all other personnel associated with the process," it said.

It is reiterated that their safety and security is attached highest priority, the statement said.

