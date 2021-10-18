Elderly woman selling pens for a living wins hearts on social media; watch viral video here
The elderly woman's story was shared by Shikha Rathi, founder of the clothing brand The ReUp Studio, who was walking on the streets of Pune with her friend
The world is filled with inspirational people who make it a better place with their positive outlook towards life. One such inspirational personality is an elderly woman named Ratan, who sells pens on Pune streets. Recently, an Instagram user shared the story of the elderly woman that has gone viral on social media. The woman is being praised by internet users for her spirit to live with dignity.
The elderly woman's story was shared by Shikha Rathi, founder of the clothing brand The ReUp Studio, who was walking on the streets of Pune with her friend. Rathi met s who was selling pens on the street. The lady was selling pens priced at Rs 10 each. Along with the box of pens, she also had a note that read, “I do not want to beg, Thank You. Bless You”.
Rathi shared the photo of the joyful, toothless grinning woman on Instagram with the caption, “Ratan was overjoyed and we could see gratitude in her eyes! She thanked us and did not even push us further to purchase more pens from her!”
Click here to watch the viral clip.
Rathi said that the integrity of Ratan made her purchase pens from the elderly woman. She also added that her joyful attitude filled her heart with gratitude and she feels that the lady should be celebrated. Hence, Rathi shared the post dedicated to the wonderful spirit of this elderly lady on social media.
Rathi also mentioned that Ratan could be found on Pune’s MG Road and urged people to surely interact with her and purchase pens from her. Rathi also mentioned that the elderly lady’s positive attitude will surely bring a smile to people’s faces.
Internet users praised the post and flooded the comment sections with compliments.
A user wrote, “This is beyond beautiful”, while another user said, “love this”.
