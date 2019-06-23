Elderly couple, domestic help found dead in Delhi's Vasant Vihar; Arvind Kejriwal expresses concern over safety of citizens

An elderly couple and their domestic help were found dead at a house in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning, taking the number of suspected murders reported in the capital in the last 24 hours to nine.

The couple was identified as 80-year-old Vishnu and 75-year-old Shashi Mathur and the domestic help was identified as 24-year-old Khushbu Nautiyal. Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) told PTI that the crime scene was being inspected and an investigation was underway.

Vishnu and Shashi were both retired government officials and they had been living at Vasant Apartments for nearly 18 years. "Prima facie, it seems nothing has been looted and it looks like it was a friendly entry into the house. The bodies have already been sent for post mortem. There were stab injuries," Arya told ANI.

According to India Today, there were no signs that pointed to a burglary. The police thus suspect that the crime might have been committed by someone known to the deceased.

A domestic help, who came to the house twice a day, found the door of the residence ajar and spotted blood. She immediately informed the neighbours who then called up the police. Police are now also scanning CCTV cameras installed in the colony to identify the accused.

Vishnu's niece Vibha Srivastava said the couple's daughter, Anita, lived with her husband in Greater Kailash and she regularly visited them, usually in the evenings. "Their son had died in his 20s after meeting with an accident at Teen Murti Marg in 1982. (Vishnu and Shashi) had then moved here. After his tragic death, aunty became depressed. She often used to talk to us about her son and shared fond memories of him," another neighbour, Rupa told PTI.

A case has been registered and the statement of the daughter, the domestic help and relatives have been taken and investigation in the case is underway.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to voice concern about the safety and security of the citizens, given the spurt in murder cases in the past 24 hours.

Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2019

On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden was found dead with stab injuries. During the early hours of the same day, a 42-year-old tutor killed his wife and their two-month-old daughter, five-year-old son Ronak and seven-year-old daughter by slitting their throats in South Delhi's Mehrauli area.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has received a death threat through an SMS on his personal phone number, in which the sender said he is under "extreme compulsion" to eliminate the leader.

With inputs from agencies

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.