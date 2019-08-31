You are here:
Twelve workers killed, 58 injured after explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dhule, rescue operations underway

India FP Staff Aug 31, 2019 15:27:48 IST

  • At least 10 workers were killed and 40 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning

  • At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka

  • Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations

At least 12 workers were killed and 58 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, Superintendent of Police Vishwas Pandhare told ANI. 

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred around 9.45 am, a senior police officer said.

"Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on," said the Shirpur police station officer.

Various teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 15:27:48 IST

