Eight men in Haryana's Mewat booked for raping, torturing pregnant goat; accused persons absconding

India FP Staff Jul 29, 2018 16:25:44 IST

Eight men in Haryana’s Mewat have been booked for raping a pregnant goat, which succumbed to its injuries in less than 24 hours after the incident.

The owner of the goat, Aslup Khan said that his goat went missing from its shed on 25 July at around 11 pm, according to a Hindustan Times report. Him and few other villagers went looking for the goat when he encountered the men sexually assaulting the goat. Khan and the villagers thrashed three of the eight men who were in an inebriated state.

Haryana police

Representational image. Reuters

Though a case has been filed against the eight men, they are all absconding.

The goat died the next day. According to ANI, Khan registered a police complaint the same day at the Nagina police station. Three of the accused were identified as Savakar, Haroon and Jaffar, said Rajbir Singh, Senior Inspector (in-charge) of the police station. The other five are yet to be identified. He also said that the three of them had criminal records.

Hindustan Times quoting Dr Ramvir Bharadwaj said that the goat had died of brain haemorrhage.

According to The Indian Express, PETA India’s Emergency Response Coordinator Meet Ashar claimed that the goat was tortured and abused after it was raped. “People who are violent often start with animals as victims and then move on to humans. This case should, therefore, worry everyone,” she said

PETA India tweeted saying that it expects the accused men to be arrested soon.

The accused were booked under Sections 34, 377 and 429 IPC, Section 11(1)(a) and (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 16:25 PM

