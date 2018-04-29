Eight feared dead in Bihar's Bhagalpur after boat capsizes on Kosi river; seven rescued

At least eight people were feared dead in Bhagalpur district in Bihar after a boat capsized in Kosi river, according to several media reports.

ANI reported seven people have been rescued. "The boat capsized in the river under Town police station area around 3.30 pm today", Naugachia town SP Nidhi Rani told The Times of India.

The report added that State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

Rani said the boat carrying the passengers was usually used for fishing and it carrying people beyond its capacity, which led to the boat turning over.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, fifteen people were commuting in the boat to attend a wedding. Strong winds also contributed to the boat capsizing, the report added.

With inputs from agencies