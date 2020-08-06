Eight dead in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura after fire at COVID-19 hospital; 40 patients rescued, Gujarat CM orders probe

The blaze broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura during the early hours of Thursday.

Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad died after a fire broke out on Thursday, a fire official said.

The blaze broke out around 3.30 am at the private hospital, Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official told PTI.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

As per ANI, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident and asked that the report be submitted within three days. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) has been directed to be lead the probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the bereaved: "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Modi also spoke with Vijay Rupani and city mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. "Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister's Office also said Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the fire.

With 1,073 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 66,000 mark as of Wednesday. The case count in the state is 66,777 now, according to the state's latest bulletin.

With the death of 23 COVID-19 patients during the day, the number of deceased went up to 2,557, the state health department said. As many as 1,046 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which took the tally of recovered cases to 49,405.

With inputs from PTI