Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Here are some dishes to make to celebrate the festival
Eid ul-Fitr is just around the corner and we cannot keep calm. One of the best aspects of the festival is the delicious recipes that are made especially for the occasion.
Friends and families organise big feasts on Eid to celebrate the end of the month of Ramadan. From phirni to the ever-favourite biryani, loads of delectable items are prepared just for the occasion.
Feeling tempted? Here is a list of delicacies that can make you enjoy the celebrations even more. These dishes are easy to prepare and are a must for a royal touch to your celebrations:
1.Meethi Seviyan
Sweet vermicelli is the first thing that comes to our mind when we talk of Eid. Meethi seviyan is a typical Eid Ul-Fitr celebration delicacy but it remains everyone’s favourite. The vermicelli is soaked in milk and is cooked and garnished with nuts and dry-fruits.
2.Haleem
The meaty lentil soup-like dish is an absolute favourite at Eid feasts. The mutton stew is slow-cooked with broken wheat and is made flavourful with a mixture of Indian spices.
3. Tangri Kabab
These tandoor-cooked chicken drumsticks can be served with onion rings and lemon wedges as a great appetizer. Your guests will definitely find it difficult to stop at just one.
4. Biryani
Biryani is a combination of aromatic rice mixed with spices and juicy meat pieces. What people enjoy the most is the variations in the recipe. Every region has a different way of preparing the lip-smacking dish, be it adding potatoes to create aalo dum biryani or the extra spicy Hyderabadi version of the dish.
5. Creamy Chicken Korma
Making this main dish can help you win any popularity awards at a feast. This extra rich and creamy korma is best enjoyed with buttered naan or tandoori roti.
6. Phirni
A traditional Eid recipe, phirni is kheer with a thicker consistency. Rose-saffron phirni is everyone’s favourite on Eid.
What is your favourite delicacy? Tell us in the comments below
