One of the biggest festivals for the Muslim community Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 13 May in India this year. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe fast known as Roza.

The fast is kept every day from sunrise to sunset for over a month. People have an early meal in the morning which is known as Sehri and the fast is broken in the evening which is called Iftar.

The followers of Islam dedicate this month to seek peace from Allah and thank him for the blessings. The month ends on the night of the crescent moon which usually occurs on the 30th day of Ramadan. The festival is observed on the first day of the month of Shawwal.

Eid this year will be celebrated without any large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The respective state governments have requested people to follow social distancing during the celebrations.

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on 12 May and India will observe it the next day.

The festival starts early in the morning when people wear new clothes and pray for Allah’s blessings. Many of them also recite Takbir - the declaration of faith, while they are going for the prayers. Many charitable contributions are made on this day.

How other countries will celebrate?

Oman

The country has decided to cancel the Eid prayers and gatherings in public places due to COVID-19 . A ban has also been put on family gatherings or any mass celebrations.

Saudi Arabia

The government has extended the working hours in shopping centres to 24 hours so that crowds at peak times can be avoided. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed on the day of Eid.

Iran

The country has banned local travel just ahead of the festival.