Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: A look at festival's history and significance as Muslims gear up to celebrate end of holy Ramadan month

One of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is celebrated all over the world.

The celebrations of Eid begin with the first sighting of the new moon. It is believed that the first revelation of the Holy Quran was received by Prophet Muhammad during the holy month of Ramadan.

The start date of any lunar month varies according to the sighting of the new moon by religious authorities around the world. Since Eid-ul-Fitr also marks the beginning of the Shawwal month, the date of its celebration varies from place to place.

Significance of Eid

The celebrations are a way of paying respect and thanking Allah for giving his followers strength and endurance to observe a month-long fast.

As per a report in the Indian Express, the Islamic prayer or ‘Salat’ is usually offered in an open field and is performed in a congregation and has six takbirs, which is essentially the act of raising the hands to the ears while saying Allahu Akbar.

How is Eid celebrated

Eid-ul-Fitr generally sees people gather in open spaces or mosques for special prayers or Salat-al-Eid, which is followed by breakfast, their first daytime meal in a month. Gifts are exchanged among friends and family members. The festivities last for up to three days in most countries.

Food plays an important role in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Classic Turkish sweets such as baklava are given to friends, family and neighbours in Turkey, while eating dates is a very important part of both Ramadan and Eid in Iraq and Saudi Arabia. In Yemen, bint al sahn is the preferred sweet for consumption during the festival. In India, dishes like Sheer Khurma and Kimani Sewaiyan find prominence in celebratory feasts on Eid.