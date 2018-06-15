You are here:
Eid to be celebrated across India on Saturday, in Kerala on Friday after moon sighting in Kozhikode

India Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 07:38:23 IST

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country except Kerala on Saturday as the moon was not sighted in New Delhi on Thursday.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari made the announcement on Thursday night after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee, a senior official at the city's historic mosque said.

"The moon was not sighted on Thursday. So, that means the Eid will be celebrated on Saturday in Delhi and several other parts of the country," he said.

In Kerala, Eid will be celebrated on Friday as the moon was sighted in Kozhikode, a top cleric said.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, symbolises peace and brotherhood.

The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine.

People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.


