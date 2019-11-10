Eid-e-Milad 2019: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind greet nation; PM tweets, 'May there be peace all around'

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed. “His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for well being of all,” Kovind said in a tweet. Modi said, "May there be peace all around."

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for well being of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 10, 2019

Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society. May there be peace all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2019

Chief Minister of Bihar also greeted the devotees on Twitter by congratulating them on Prophet's birthday.

पैगम्बर-ए-इस्लाम हजरत मुहम्मद साहब के जन्मदिन ईद-ए-मीलाद-उन-नबी के पाक अवसर पर राज्यवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। प्रेम, सहिष्णुता, शांति एवं विश्व बंधुत्व के उनके पैगाम से हमें प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए।https://t.co/EJzjlZSykC — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 10, 2019

Eid-e-Milad or Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a day dedicated to the Prophet Mohammad and his teachings. According to legends, the Prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal — which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar — in Mecca in 570 CE.

In 2019, Milad started from the evening of 9 November and will continue till 10 November. On this day, hymns are sung in praise of the Prophet and it is also commonly believed that listening to those will make one receive worldly and heavenly rewards. However, the day is marked differently by the Shia and Sunni Muslim sects.

The Shia community believes that on this day Prophet Muhammad had chosen Hazrat Ali as his successor, while on the other hand, the Sunni community holds prayer meetings throughout the day.

Several countries celebrate the day by taking out large processions on the street. Prayers are recited and stories of the Prophet are narrated.