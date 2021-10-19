Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Greetings and messages to share with your family and friends
On the day, people celebrate the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad through night-long prayers, poetries and songs
Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is the day when Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, was born in Rabi-ul-Awwal in the holy city of Mecca that is the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, 19 October.
The Prophet is believed to be a messenger of God and the last prophet of Islam. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated in many countries like Sri Lanka, Italy, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other parts of the subcontinent. The day is also recognised as a national holiday in many Muslim-majority countries.
On the day, people gather to honor Prophet Muhammad and remember him through his teachings or Hadith. All night-long prayers are carried out, poetry is read and verses are sung to celebrate the Prophet’s life and to remember his message of spreading love and unity among human beings.
During the 11th century, this day used to be celebrated in a very different way. Recitations and prayers were held and leaders of Muslim clans would also give speeches, quoting significant verses from the Holy Quran.
On the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad today, here are some wishes which you can send to your family and friends and celebrate this day together:
- May Allah send his blessings like sunshine on this auspicious occasion to fill every corner of your life with a lot of joy. Wishing you and your family a very blessed Milad-un-Nabi.
- We hope that Prophet Muhammad always guides you and showers his blessings on everybody. Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi to all.
- May the blessings of Allah fill your heart and home with happiness and moments of joy. Wishing you a joyous Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
- As you offer your prayers on Eid, I hope that the true spirit of this beautiful occasion fills your heart with joy. Wish you a blessed Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
- Prophet Mohammad showed people the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. May you have a great day remembering him. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2021.
- May the noble teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) spread harmony, brotherhood, and peace. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.
- Hope that Allah bestows his blessings on us, and our association grows stronger every year. Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
- May God send his love to fill every corner of your heart and fill your life with a lot of happiness like this Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
- Eid is the combination of three meaningful words, E- embrace with open heart, I- inspire with impressive attitude, D-distribute pleasure to all. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to all.
- We are the followers of our dear prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and grateful to Allah for sending him to us in order to guide us with heavenly wisdom. Happy Eid Ul Milad Un Nabi.