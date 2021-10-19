On the day, people celebrate the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad through night-long prayers, poetries and songs

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is the day when Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, was born in Rabi-ul-Awwal in the holy city of Mecca that is the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, 19 October.

The Prophet is believed to be a messenger of God and the last prophet of Islam. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated in many countries like Sri Lanka, Italy, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other parts of the subcontinent. The day is also recognised as a national holiday in many Muslim-majority countries.

On the day, people gather to honor Prophet Muhammad and remember him through his teachings or Hadith. All night-long prayers are carried out, poetry is read and verses are sung to celebrate the Prophet’s life and to remember his message of spreading love and unity among human beings.

During the 11th century, this day used to be celebrated in a very different way. Recitations and prayers were held and leaders of Muslim clans would also give speeches, quoting significant verses from the Holy Quran.

